Hundreds of people gathered at a Hanford West High School ballpark Wednesday evening to remember Marissa Cardona, described as a bright light that went out too soon.
Cardona died Saturday morning on her way to a softball tournament in a rollover car crash in Fresno County. She was 14.
Her mother was seriously injured in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
A devoted softball player, Cardona played for the Dirt Dogs travel softball club and her Huskies high school team.
A large poster-sized photo of the smiling teenager was surrounded by balloons, flowers and cuddly stuffed animals propped up on a makeshift table against the backstop fence.
On the field, more than 30 young women dressed in softball uniforms gathered for a candlelight vigil. On the backs of their jerseys, "Turn Two Swaggy P" was printed in remembrance of Cardona's #2.
Players hugged and consoled one another they gathered in a circle near the third base dugout. Frank Hernandez, Hanford Union High School softball coach, spoke softly about their young friend.
When he finished, the girls raised their hands with two fingers each to honor Cardona's number.
A few minutes later, as the teammates were joined by Cardona's family, friends, classmates, neighbors and fans, Hernandez spoke to everyone.
"We all know how special Marissa was," the coach said. "For her family. For softball. And for her pig."
People broke out in tears of laughter after Hernandez referred to Cardona's prized pet pig.
"I'm extremely proud of you for showing up and continuing to practice," he said to the players on the field. "Unfortunately, we got robbed. We got cheated. It's unfortunate that Marissa got taken when she did."
People began lighting their candles as they filled the baseball diamond.
A solo guitarist and a singer joined in a duet. The woman vocalist sang a liturgical verse:
"Lord, bless you and keep you ... Amen," which she repeated. "Make His face shine upon you."
After the guitarist and singer finished the lights went out, the candles flickered, and the tears started falling.
Except for the sound of crying, there was silence.
A local pastor offered a heartwarming invocation prior to leading the close to 300 people in an outdoor prayer.
"Family is an interesting term," the pastor said. "Sometimes, it's people that you live with. Other times, it may be people on a sports team. Continue to go on loving one another, holding one another ... until the trembling stops."
"There's a little bit of Marissa in every one of you," Hernandez said prior to the invocation, prayer and liturgical song. "Look around. None of you guys are going through this alone."
The CHP reported the crash occurred after a Lexus sedan ran a stop sign and collided with the Honda Accord in which Cardona was a passenger. A mother and daughter, along with Cardona's mother, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The mother and 15-year-old passenger in the Lexus were reportedly on their way to a swim meet in Clovis.