Hanford City Council candidate Travis Paden - who is running against Amanda Saltray in District A - retained his lead in campaign contributions with $12,430.75, according to the most recent filings.
The Hanford City Clerk's office released the updated contribution filings at the end of September. Every candidate running for City Council is required to file documentation of campaign contributions and spending that exceed $2,000.
As of mid-September, only four of the six candidates had something to report in compliance with the Fair Political Practices Commission - Paden, Francisco Ramirez, Amanda Saltray, and Cheyne Strawn.
The new filing numbers show information for all six candidates including Mark Kairis and Lou Martinez.
A little more than 19% of Paden's contributions have been nonmonetary, with local businesses contributing some of their services to help support his campaign.
Incumbent Amanda Saltray has the second biggest war chest with $11,265.09 as of the Sept. 27 filings.
Strawn, District E, has the third highest contributions totaling $7,943.99; District D candidate Lou Martinez is just behind him with $7,838.73.
Martinez's largest contributors include former City Council members David Ayers, Dan Chin, and Martin Devine who each contributed $1,000 to the campaign.
Kairis - who is running against Strawn to replace District E representative Art Brieno - has raised $6,984.43 in contributions. Several of his contributions came from current and retired law enforcement associates.
The candidate with the fewest contributions is Francisco Ramirez, who is running for re-election to his District D seat. As of Sept. 27 he reported $5,819.74
The final financial filing deadline before the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 27.
For more information about the filings, call City Clerk Natalie Corral at 559-585-2515 or read and download the documents at the City Clerk's Website.