Hanford City Council candidate Travis Paden - who is running against Amanda Saltray in District A - retained his lead in campaign contributions with $12,430.75, according to the most recent filings.

The Hanford City Clerk's office released the updated contribution filings at the end of September. Every candidate running for City Council is required to file documentation of campaign contributions and spending that exceed $2,000.

As of mid-September, only four of the six candidates had something to report in compliance with the Fair Political Practices Commission - Paden, Francisco Ramirez, Amanda Saltray, and Cheyne Strawn.

