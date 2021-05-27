That time of year has come, when all of us Central Valley folks flock to the Central Coast. Whether it’s to escape the heat, have a little R&R, enjoy some great food or experience some of the beautiful sites our Central Coast has to offer, it's a time we look forward to all winter.
Pismo, Cayucos, Avila, these beach towns are our homes away from home. I had the pleasure of spending a few days there this week and I’m here to share with you all some of the things I did, places I went and where I ate. Ready? Let’s go!
There is something there for all, and I wanted to do as much as I could fit into the few days that I was there. Site seeing, YES! Ever been to Montero de Oro State Park in Los Osos? Such a beautiful place built by nature and completely untouched by man. You can’t help but be in awe as you take in all its beauty. You’ll also find some really neat tide pools there. During low tide you can climb the rocks and look down into the pools, where you can take a peek at all sorts of different animals that make the tide pool home. Animals like sea stars, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, barnacles and anemones. Go spend a few hours exploring and walking the beach.
Are you a fan of calamari like I am? If so, you HAVE to go to Schooners in Cayucos! They make their “legendary calamari” appetizer from a calamari steak they cut into strips, batter and fry. It is a must-have for me anytime I’m in the area. Sit upstairs and enjoy a great view of the beach from the bar or on their deck. I would also recommend their Halibut fish tacos. Skip the rice and beans and go for the fries, you won’t be disappointed.
Want to enjoy an afternoon of fishing? How about off the pier at Port SLO, located just west of Avila Beach. You can drive right down the pier and park at the end. There is a great restaurant there called Mersea’s, home to one of the best bloody Mary’s in the area. Order a drink at the open window and cast your line right off the side.
What about clam chowder you ask? I’ve got you covered! Rose’s in Morro Bay serves up thick and tasty chowder guaranteed to hit the spot. They also have a great view from their bar, which overlooks the harbor. This is a great place to grab a bite, relax and enjoy the scenery.
Cambria is a great place in the area to go antique shopping. Or just stroll downtown and take it all in. This little town is tucked away in the hills and is full of charm. The downtown area has all sorts of little places for shopping and several places for wine and cheese tastings. We stopped in at Cambria Mimosa while there and got one of their famous “Giant Mimosas,” which use a full bottle of champagne and your choice of several juice flavors. You can pick anything from the classic orange flavor, to watermelon or even guava. Be sure to bring some friends on this trip to help you finish it.
If you are able, I would definitely plan a trip during the week, as weekends anywhere at the coast are always packed. I arrived in Pismo on Sunday and the whole place was bustling. Finding parking down near the pier was almost impossible. The next two days were much less crowded and easier to get around and do things.
I hope the next time you take a trip to the coast you stop in and try some of these places. Eat some of the best calamari at Schooners, see the sea creatures in the tide pools in Los Osos and have one of the biggest mimosas ever poured in Cambria. Maybe one of these places will become a new favorite of yours. Happy travels, everyone!
