CalViva Health has announced a $5.2 million investment that supports Fresno, Kings, and Madera county residents who are experiencing homelessness.

CalViva Health is the Central Valley’s local option for Medi-Cal, they aim to provide access to quality, cost-effective healthcare and promote the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve in partnership with healthcare providers and community partners.

CalViva is the largest Medi-Cal plan in the Central Valley, representing more than 430,000 members.

