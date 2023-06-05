CalViva Health has announced a $5.2 million investment that supports Fresno, Kings, and Madera county residents who are experiencing homelessness.
CalViva Health is the Central Valley’s local option for Medi-Cal, they aim to provide access to quality, cost-effective healthcare and promote the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve in partnership with healthcare providers and community partners.
CalViva is the largest Medi-Cal plan in the Central Valley, representing more than 430,000 members.
The $5.2 million investment is part of the state’s Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program (HHIP) which aims to address social determinents of health and health disparities.
In collaboration with Continuum of Cares (CoC) across the Valley, CalViva Health will help deliver housing and services to meet the needs of the vulnerable residents, according to CalViva Officials.
“CalViva Health recognizes the impact that homelessness and poor-quality housing can have on a person’s health and well-being. We are proud to take much-needed steps to improve the whole-person health for Fresno, Kings, and Madera County,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Nkansah.
The funds will support various priorities, including; identifying and addressing barriers to providing medically appropriate and cost-effective housing, connecting with street medicine teams, and screening a percentage of CalViva Health members for homelessness or risks of homelessness.
The organization's investment in housing services for homeless residents is a critical step toward addressing the issue of homelessness and improving the overall health and wellness of the communities it serves, according to the organization.