Ongoing wildfires occurring throughout California are continuing to cause smoke impacts to the San Joaquin Valley. While San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Merced Counties are inundated with smoke from multiple Northern California fires, smoke from the Walkers and French fires are impacting Tulare County and the Valley portion of Kern County. Additionally, northwesterly winds are anticipated to further transport wildfire smoke throughout the Valley. As a result, the District has issued an Air Quality Alert with the National Weather Service. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.
Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution. Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation.
The public is advised to visit the District’s Wildfire Information page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for details on current and recently past wildfires affecting the Valley.
