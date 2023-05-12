Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced the state will put $17 million toward raising the 14.5-mile long, horseshoe-shaped levee protecting Corcoran from flood waters.
The town of about 22,000 people, located 20 miles south of Hanford and home to two state prisons, is in the path of an estimated 1 million acre-feet of Sierra Nevada snowmelt expected to flow into the Tulare lakebed this summer.
“All one has to do is look around to see that we’re in crisis, just to see water brushing up against this levee,” said Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle, speaking at a press conference Friday morning.
The Cross Creek Flood Control District, whose territory includes the Corcoran levee, began construction to raise the levee from 188 feet above sea level to 192 feet above sea level in early April using reserve funds. The state will now pay for the work through the California Disaster Assistance Act.
“For him [Newsom] to give us the support and the financial commitment this year will be insurance for residents and the town,” Corcoran Mayor Jeanette Zamora-Bragg said Friday morning. “I mention this often, but even though many of us are going to build up this levee, it helps more than just the City of Corcoran. It helps every person who is employed at the prisons.”
The move to shore up the levee comes as some Kings County officials say they expect flooding to worsen this summer, as higher temperatures melt the snowpack.
“This isn’t a two-month event,” Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said Friday morning. “This is an event that’s going to last for a year, year and a half, two years, where this water is going to be covering the farmland that feeds the world. I hope people realize that this is a big deal to us. The announcement by the governor and the governor’s office is tremendous for us.”
This is not the first time Corcoran’s levee has been raised. The levee was raised in 2015. Then, it was raised 4 feet just a couple of years later in 2017. It will be raised for the third time this year in just eight years.
The levee must be raised frequently because the ground on which Corcoran sits and the surrounding area is rapidly sinking due to groundwater pumping that is causing subsidence. Tim Godwin, with the California Department of Water Resources, said there has been more than 7 feet of subsidence around Corcoran since 2015.
“Subsidence is a phenomenon that results from over-pumping of groundwater basins,” Godwin said. “As a result of the over-pumping, the materials within the aquifer actually collapse. And that results in the land surface declining in elevation.”
The state government, however, says the levee funding this year is a one-time deal.
“Raising the Corcoran levee provides greater certainty that we won’t need to evacuate critical facilities and will ensure public safety,” Newsom said in a written statement. “However, the state and federal government cannot continue stepping in to raise this levee. I look forward to a conversation on what the local agency is going to do differently so that we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.”
A member of the Governor’s press office later clarified that the "local agency" Newsom was referring was the flood control district managing the Corcoran levee and the Groundwater Sustainability Agency.
According to state officials, funding for the raising of Corcoran’s levee will only be supplied if Kings County completes certain criteria, including the development of a new hazard mitigation plan. An official with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Brian Ferguson, said the county currently has no updated hazard mitigation plan.
“The state’s funding will be contingent on the locals’ ability to meet a set of criteria to make sure the work is done efficiently and at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers,” Ferguson said. “So they’re not over-rounding. We’re doing the work we need to do, nothing more, nothing less.”
“The County appreciates the Governors efforts and all State and federal agencies that have assisted in the efforts to receive funding for the Corcoran levee,” a county spokesperson said in the entirety of a written statement.
The money to pay for the levee work will come from $290 million allocated to flood proposals in a May revision of the state budget. Because the money is available through the California Disaster Assistance Act, which authorizes the state’s Office of Emergency Services to compensate local governments for specific costs incurred by disasters, the funding for the Corcoran levee is not subject to legislative approval like some other pieces of the revised budget.
The state is hoping to recoup some of the money for the levee work from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.