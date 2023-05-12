IOUs paying for Corcoran levee work
The Cross Creek levee is raised west and south of Corcoran in 2017 in preparation for possible flooding in the Tulare Lake bottom.

 Seth Nidever, The Sentinel

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced the state will put $17 million toward raising the 14.5-mile long, horseshoe-shaped levee protecting Corcoran from flood waters.

The town of about 22,000 people, located 20 miles south of Hanford and home to two state prisons, is in the path of an estimated 1 million acre-feet of Sierra Nevada snowmelt expected to flow into the Tulare lakebed this summer.

“All one has to do is look around to see that we’re in crisis, just to see water brushing up against this levee,” said Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle, speaking at a press conference Friday morning.

