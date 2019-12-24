California Teacher Has One Holiday Wish: A Lifesaving Transplant

Lemoore — At a time of year when most people are focused on holiday celebrations and family gatherings, one California woman faces a very different holiday. Twenty years ago, Lemoore resident Chrissy Mizer was diagnosed with mixed connective tissue disease. As the illness progressed, it affected her lungs, and she now suffers from Interstitial Lung Disease. Her diagnosis came as a shock, as there is no family history of her illness.
Mizer, a second-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary in Hanford and who lives in Lemoore, now relies on supplemental oxygen around the clock to help her breathe. Doctors say a double-lung transplant is critical to her survival. “It is hard for me to allow myself to imagine what life will be like after a lung transplant,” Mizer said. “I look forward to the day that I don’t have to figure out all my oxygen logistics when I go places. I can’t wait to be able to walk my dog.”
Mizer enjoys her career as a second grade teacher, although it isn’t easy. She has to take oxygen tanks with her to school and take inhaled medications every four hours. “I decided a few years ago that I was going to teach until I couldn’t any longer,” Mizer said. “Teaching is my purpose and it keeps me going. It hasn’t been easy, but everyone I work with supports me and helps me whenever I need it. My students are also very helpful, and it is good for them to see me working even though I have limitations.”
Unfortunately, the transplant is not the only concern for Mizer and her family. The average double-lung transplant costs more than $1 million, and that’s only the beginning. Even with health insurance, which will cover a portion of the transplant costs, she faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of her life, she will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are very expensive, and they’re as critical to her survival as the transplant itself.
Further complicating the situation, Mizer lives more than 200 miles from her transplant center, and traveling back and forth for appointments can be expensive. When she receives her transplant, she will have to temporarily relocate to be nearby while she recovers, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food, and lodging. “All the support I’ve been given goes to show that people are good and want good things to happen for others,” she said.
For fundraising support and guidance, Mizer and her family turned to the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) for assistance. NFT is a nonprofit organization that helps patients raise funds to pay for transplant-related expenses through their community-based fundraising program. “It’s a difficult time for Chrissy and her family,” said Kristen Ball, fundraising consultant for the National Foundation for Transplants. “She’s such an inspiration for so many. At NFT, we want nothing more than to help Chrissy raise the funds she needs and see her receive a successful transplant.”
Mizer’s situation puts the idea of “gift giving” into perspective. “I’ve always been a supporter of organ donation,” she said. “In my mind, it is the greatest gift. My donor will be my hero.”
If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Chrissy Mizer, please send a contribution to the NFT California Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Please be sure to write “in honor of Chrissy Mizer” on the memo line. Secure donations also can be made online at www.transplants.org. Donors should click on “Find an NFT Patient” to locate Mizer.
