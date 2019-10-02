HANFORD — The clock is ticking for Californians to obtain a REAL ID before the national deadline next year.
By Oct. 1, 2020, everyone must have a REAL ID-compliant license or other federally approved document to board domestic commercial flights, access federal facilities or enter nuclear power plants, according to a DMV media release.
A REAL ID driver's license is the result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation in 2005 to establish identity verification and security features on identification cards in all 50 states.
It was designed to ensure that people who board a flight or enter a federal building are who they say they are, according to a past Sentinel article.
Obtaining a REAL ID is optional; but citizens must have a valid U.S. passport instead, even to fly domestic flights. Though while a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., the REAL ID does not replace a passport for travel outside of the U.S.
A gold bear and star indicates that a California driver's license or identification card is REAL ID-compliant.
Residents still have a year before the regulation is enforced. According to the California DMV, in order to get your license REAL ID-compliant, you must make an appointment at a local DMV office and bring the following documents:
One proof of identity, original or certified (a valid passport, birth certificate)
One proof of a social security number (social security card or a W-2 showing the complete number)
Two different proofs of California residency, showing a street address (these must be paper documents - a utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)
Because of high demand for REAL ID between now and Oct. 1, 2020, the DMV recommends residents to wait to apply for a REAL ID until the time of their renewal cycle if they can instead use a different federally approved document, such as a passport.
If your license expires before Oct. 1, 2020 or you don’t have a passport or other federally approved document, call one of the nearby DMV offices at (800) 777-0133 or visit online to make an appointment for your REAL ID.
Hanford - average wait time: 46 minutes; 701 W. Hanford-Armona Rd.
Visalia - average wait time: 57 minutes; open Saturdays; 1711 E. Main St.
Tulare - average wait time: 57 minutes; 274 E Cross Ave.
Fresno - average wait time: 69 minutes; open Saturdays; 655 W. Olive Ave.
Clovis - average wait time: 43 minutes; open Saturdays; 2103 Shaw Ave.
