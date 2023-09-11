The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced last week that California households impacted by power outages from heatwaves and wildfires are potentially eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or CalFresh benefits.
The USDA approved the state of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents in 22 zip codes in counties throughout California, including Kings County.
The agency said more details would be made available through the California Department of Social Services.