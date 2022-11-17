John Lindt

The California new vehicle market slipped 16.1% during the first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, as limited inventories and strong year earlier sales impacted results.

The U.S. market declined by 13% during the same period. That is according to a new report from the California New Car Dealers Association. It is the fourth double-digit decline in a row brought on by the pandemic and supply chain problems that have limited inventory even though demand was there.

Best selling companies in the report were Toyota followed by Tesla. While most brand sales declined in the third quarter, Tesla sales were up 63%. Infiniti and Land Rover sales declined the most. The New Car Dealers expect California sales to increase in 2023 after two years of decline. Car registrations were down 22.7% while light trucks fell by 13.8%.

