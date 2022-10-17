It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43.

The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.

Once in though, visitors were treated to an array of 80-plus booths offering dozens of homemade and manufactured goods for decorating and functional household needs.

