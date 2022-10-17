It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43.
The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.
Once in though, visitors were treated to an array of 80-plus booths offering dozens of homemade and manufactured goods for decorating and functional household needs.
Vendors like veteran wood worker Mark Dillon always have a few new items on display, and along several aisles of the massive school grounds, visitors could sample jams, olive oils and candies before deciding to purchase the item, or just move to the next vendor.
Those who needed a moment away from shopping the booths found food and sweets, with a long line for the perfectly cooked tri-tip sandwich and made-from-scratch beans.
Next door the sweet shop was open with cakes and candies.
The children were not left out of the fun with a full array of bounce houses, face painting booths and other games.