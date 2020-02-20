Cali Heat Supernova win Jamz Nationals

The Cali Heat Supernovas Junior Level 2 Team located in Hanford, just won the Jamz Nationals for the second year in a row Feb. 15 and 16 in Las Vegas, NV. The Cali Heat Supernovas beat out five other teams to earn the top spot.

"Carrie Page is the owner of our gym and does an amazing job with these kids. Our gym has won multiple Titles including one other back in December at The American Grand with our Youth Level 1 team “Sunrays” also located in Las Vegas NV." said Bethany DeMasters, mother and one of the coaches of the Supernovas cheer squad.