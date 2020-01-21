HANFORD — When the cadets from the 146th Basic Police Academy graduate Thursday night, almost half of them will be pinned by local agencies and start their careers in law enforcement almost immediately.
The graduates are part of the six-month long intensive police academy at the College of the Sequoias Hanford Educational Center.
The intensive academy takes place for 8-10 hours, 5-6 days a week. It’s a grueling day of classroom instruction and physical training.
There is also a 10-month long extended police academy geared towards those who work full-time, which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, with the occasional Friday.
Darrell Smith, interim police academy director, said graduation is a significant achievement for the graduates who are able to make it through the academy.
“It’s one of those moments that you’ll never forget in your career,” Smith said.
While going through the academy, Smith said local agencies and agencies from across the state begin recruiting the cadets. Some even start their background checks for employment while they’re still going through the academy.
Smith said 37 cadets will graduate at 6 p.m. Thursday night at the First Baptist Church in Hanford, and 16 of them will be pinned by their new agencies.
He said it’s not often that people can go to school for six months and then jump right into a profession that starts them at a decent salary.
Desiree Carrasco and Gabriel Rodriguez are just two of the cadets that will be pinned on graduation night. They will both start their careers with the Visalia Police Department upon graduation.
After Carrasco applied to Visalia PD and was hired, the agency sent her to the academy.
Carrasco said she knew she wanted to work in law enforcement because she wanted to be a positive light in the community, especially with the negativity surrounding law enforcement in the national media.
“There are people that really want to help, and I genuinely want to help,” Carrasco said.
Rodriguez also knew early on that he wanted to be an officer. He was in the Visalia PD Explorer program before working for the department as a parking enforcement officer. He said he was fortunate enough to get sponsored by them to attend the academy.
Both Carrasco and Rodriguez said they enjoyed the academy experience.
“I would do it over again,” Carrasco said. “You make memories here, you learn, you get exposed to stuff that you never thought you would get exposed to. It’s great.”
Along with the camaraderie and family-like atmosphere, Rodriguez and Carrasco look forward to starting their careers and serving in the community that they grew up in.
“I’m very excited,” Rodriguez said with a huge smile. “Can’t wait, honestly,”
Juan Garcia, coordinator at the police academy, said no community can function without dedicated, trained law enforcement officers and the academy provides the training to fill these needed positions to keep communities, cities and counties safe.
Garcia also said having local influence is a benefit and it’s critical that the cadets serve the communities that they grew up in. He said the cadets are dedicated, motivated and work hard every day to fulfill their dreams of becoming officers.
“They want to serve their communities,” Garcia said. “They want to impact people’s lives.”
The COS Police Academy is run by agencies in Kings and Tulare counties and a majority of the instructors are employed by law enforcement agencies in the Central Valley. Smith said it’s important for the cadets to be mentored guided by people they could be working with one day.
“We nurture this local talent and we are extremely proud of the outcome after the six-month or 10-month long journey that they take to become police officers,” Smith said.
From the perspective of Smith, who had a 30 year career in law enforcement as a Hanford Police Department officer and most recently as chief of Lemoore Police Department, and Garcia, who had an 18-year career as patrol officer with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and Woodlake Police Department, there is no better career and they wouldn’t have done anything else.
“It’s the greatest profession known to mankind, as far as I’m concerned,” Smith said about law enforcement.
Garcia said he shares in the cadets’ excitement and enthusiasm about graduation and starting their careers because he knows what it’s like to start as a brand new officer.
“I’m proud of them as they’re accomplishing their goals,” Garcia said. “It’s just as rewarding for me as it is for them.”
Moving forward, Smith is taking steps to ensure the success of the program. Along with a partnership with COS, a law enforcement advisory board was created that includes every chief and sheriff in Kings and Tulare counties.
Smith said he has created more opportunities to take the written test and physical fitness test, which are the minimum requirements to be selected to attend the academy.
He’s also created a process that waives the written test if an applicant was honorably discharged from the military, has an associate’s degree or higher, or if they can prove they received a “C” or higher in a college English class.
Since implementing the waiver process, Smith said he’s already received 24 waivers, and he hasn’t even started the process for the fall intensive academy class.
“For me as a director, that’s great news,” Smith said. “I’m not looking at increasing numbers, I’m looking at enhancing the folks coming into law enforcement.”
