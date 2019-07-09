HANFORD — The Fourth of July is always busy for firefighters, the looming threat of fires breaking out even more heightened than usual thanks to the use of fireworks, both legal and illegal.
Last year, HFD was able to work with the Hanford Police Department to have several units of one firefighter paired with one police officer to patrol during the Independence Day holiday.
This wasn’t able to be done this year though, Interim Fire Chief Erik Brotemarkle said.
However, the department was able to up staff to have at least four fire apparatus patrolling the city the entire day — something Brotemarkle said he was glad they did.
“We had quite a few calls,” he said.
Brotemarkle said the evening started off normal, with fire engines responding to calls and enforcing the rules in regards to illegal fireworks and confiscation.
Just before 9 p.m., when the sun began to set, he said enforcement was halted due to multiple fire calls coming in throughout the city.
While fighting one fire, Brotemarkle said crews would be called for another. Within a 90 minute period, he said the department responded to eight fires.
Calls for service included a dumpster fire near the Western States Inn and several vegetation fires.
At least one fire was started as a result of the firework show at the Kings County Fairgrounds, though Brotemarkle said the organizers were able to handle the situation quickly and easily.
While the firework show is typically an event where an engine would be placed on standby, Brotemarkle said resources were strapped, making it difficult for fire crews to keep up with all the calls coming in.
Crews got calls until 1 a.m., he said.
Although there was little to no time to investigate the cause of the fires, Brotemarkle said it’s hard not to believe that many of the fires were likely caused by the use of illegal fireworks or were at least correlated in some way.
The use of illegal fireworks isn’t exclusive to Hanford, nor is it uncommon in the area. Brotemarkle estimated that Kings County Fire Department, Tulare Fire Department and other local fire departments had similar statistics and dealt with the same challenges that night.
Fortunately, he said all the calls and fires were handled with the available units and no significant damage was reported.
Fire officials were able to confiscate some illegal fireworks, though not as much as previous years, Brotemarkle said. It’s unclear how many citations for illegal fireworks use were ultimately given this year.
In Hanford, property owners are responsible for any illegal fireworks stored or used on their property. They can be fined $1,000 if their tenants allow, participate in or launch illegal fireworks.
The fine also applies to anyone who uses, possesses or sells illegal fireworks.
Additionally, anybody who uses state-approved "safe and sane" fireworks outside of allowable times in Hanford — which is July 1 through July 4 — could be hit with the same fine.
Brotemarkle wants to remind residents that it is now illegal to use any type of fireworks in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.