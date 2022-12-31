Between elections, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and the opening and closing of local businesses, it’s been quite a year in Kings County. Here’s a list of the Sentinel’s Top 10 most popular news stories of 2023, in chronological order.
Jan. 7: Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Tachi Yokut Tribe
A U.S. District Court has convicted Aurora Cuara, a former education director at the Santa Rosa Rancheria, of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer.
Also known as Aurora Cuara Ochoa, the defendant pleaded guilty to a single count of an eight-count indictment brought against her by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The Court dismissed counts one through seven of the original indictment, and the conviction was signed Oct. 19, 2021.
Jan. 12: Big development plans around South Valley
The New Year is bringing plenty of big development plans around the southern San Joaquin Valley — many within commuting distance of Hanford. Besides the new automobile plant in Hanford, here is a condensed description of what else is in the works.
Visalia: Newport-based CapRock is processing another 2.68 million square feet of industrial buildings west of Plaza and north of Riggin in the industrial park.
Kern County: Design firm Ware Malcomb is proposing a 3,417,199-square-foot multi-story warehouse and distribution facility on 69 acres of farm land at Houghton Road and Wible Road, 1.25 miles west of 99.
Kingsburg: Tulare County is processing a plan to allow development of 286 acres of mostly farmland into a master planned development with over half zoned commercial and industrial.
Feb. 12: F-35 squadron returns to NAS Lemoore
Naval Air Station Lemoore celebrated the homecoming of VFA-147, the first F-35 squadron to deploy.
Friends and family greeted the returning pilots and their planes on Saturday afternoon, after they flew in from the USS Carl Vinson off the shore of San Diego.
This followed an eight-month tour of the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operation.
Feb. 24: Kings County residents speak their minds about Northstar project
A brief "special meeting" was called by the Kings County Board of Supervisors for routine business. It was not brief, and it was anything but routine.
Supervisors heard 90 minutes of comments from residents about the controversial Northstar Courts affordable-housing project before a unanimous vote pertaining to AB 361, which extends abbreviated teleconferencing provisions.
March 4: Hanford convenience store loses alcohol license
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the license to sell alcohol at Bubba’s Food & Liquor, located at 929 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford.
The license was permanently revoked because the licensee and an employee solicited an undercover ABC agent for an act of prostitution, according to a release from the ABC.
The licensee allegedly violated California Penal Code 647(b) when he attempted to arrange unlawful sex for a friend with the undercover ABC agent. The investigation was conducted after ABC received a complaint about illicit activities occurring at the premises.
March 17: Hanford mother's conviction for fetal death overturned
A California court has overturned the conviction and 11-year prison sentence of a woman for causing the death of her unborn child through drug use, the state's top prosecutor said Thursday.
A judge in Kings County Superior Court on Wednesday reversed the conviction of Adora Perez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 to avoid a charge of murder of a fetus. The original murder charge was ordered reinstated.
May 18: Tulare, Corcoran women arrested with reported high-capacity magazine
On Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the Kings Manor Apartments located at 1420 North Avenue for a possible shooting, according to police officials.
Upon arrival, it was found that a bullet had been shot from an apartment inside the complex.
Corcoran Police detectives arrived and contacted two subjects, Karanda Clark, 23, of Tulare, and Sanaa Eason, 20, of Corcoran.
June 20: Hanford bank robbed, man in custody
WestAmerica Bank in Hanford was robbed Thursday and a man is in custody after he reportedly passed a note demanding money in a teller's drawer and prompted the trigger of a silent hold-up alarm.
At 9:08 a.m. Hanford Police officers were dispatched to the bank on Lacey Boulevard where employees reported a man had just been inside and passed a note demanding the money in the drawer. The teller, fearing for her safety, turned over the money and the man exited on foot, according to officials.
Officers searching the area located 44-year-old Joe Montenegro, from Holtville, a short distance away who matched the description given of the suspect.
July 6: Hanford girl's murder solved after almost 30 years
DNA and dogged detective work have solved the brutal kidnapping and murder case of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez, of Hanford, after nearly 30 years, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced this week.
Ramiro Villegas, who had an extensive criminal record and has since died from complications of Valley fever, has been identified as the killer based on a DNA sample taken at the scene that was compared to those taken directly from his family members, as well as new information placing Villegas in Tulare County at the time of Angelica’s disappearance and murder.
Angelica was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. on March 3, 1994, from the Visalia Swap Meet by her mother, where the family was operating a vending booth. Angelica was the oldest of four children and was there to help with her younger siblings. She was last seen around 10 a.m. walking away from the vending booth.
Sept. 22: Hanford's iconic A&W to close doors, signaling end of an era
Since opening its doors in the late 1940s, the A&W drive-in restaurant in Hanford has been a popular fixture in the community.
The owners have owned and operated the establishment for the last 28 years, and announced this week that the iconic drive-in will close its doors by posting a note on the building.
"Due to a conflict of interest in the direction of the company the owners have decided to part ways with America’s oldest restaurant franchise," the note reads.