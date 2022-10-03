The Hanford Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business Community Round Table on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, located on 400 N. Douty St. 

Business professionals have been invited to present issues, concerns, or ideas to the group.

The Hanford Chamber is working with Kings Partnership to collect what is shared from the round table, which will be provided to local dignitaries and officials with the goal of creating action that will better serve the business community by accessing the people of Hanford.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

