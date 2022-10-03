The Hanford Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business Community Round Table on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, located on 400 N. Douty St.
Business professionals have been invited to present issues, concerns, or ideas to the group.
The Hanford Chamber is working with Kings Partnership to collect what is shared from the round table, which will be provided to local dignitaries and officials with the goal of creating action that will better serve the business community by accessing the people of Hanford.
Data from the event will be posted on the Chamber's website and updated annually.
The community round table format will allow one person to present their comment at a time with up to five minutes for each. Discussion will not take place during the round table to allow adequate time for all guests to speak within the 90-minute time frame allowed. If follow up is requested by an individual the Chamber will inform community leaders and allow them the opportunity to respond personally.
The meeting will be recorded so that an accurate account of each speaker's comment is properly documented