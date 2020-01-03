{{featured_button_text}}
In this still from a video posted to YouTube, the Hanford High School Chamber Singers perform a Foreigner song. The choir needs votes to be named the Valley choir that will perform with the classic rock band later this month in Visalia. 

 Contributed, luvbnd1, YouTube

HANFORD — The Hanford High Bullpup Choir is hoping you’ll say you will vote for them in an urgent poll to name a Juke Box Hero.

Voters have double vision as there two hot-blooded regional schools in competition to perform with iconic classic rock band Foreigner at the Visalia Convention Center on Jan. 27

Hosted by 99.7 Classic Rock, Hanford High School and Visalia’s Mt. Whitney High School are going head-to-head and voice-to-voice to gain enough votes to be declared the winner of the competition.

Music enthusiasts can head to 997classicrock.com to cast a vote for their favorite school now. Hanfordites that vote against the Bullpups may be labeled “Cold as Ice.”

The winning choir will sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” with Foreigner during the band’s concert in Visalia on Jan. 27. The winning school will also receive $500 in cash.

Voters can cast one vote per day until midnight on Jan. 11. The winners will be announced on Jan. 13.

Tickets to the concert range from $47.50-$99.50.  

Contact the reporter at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

