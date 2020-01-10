HANFORD — The Hanford Bullpups Choir and American Sign Language students are in the final hours of a competition that could see them perform on stage with classic rock band Foreigner.
The choir is currently rehearsing for the upcoming musical “Mamma Mia,” but was so excited about the opportunity to take place in the Foreigner contest, that they wanted to make time to participate.
“They loved it, they were all for it. I mean, it’s Foreigner. It’s amazing,” choir director Jennifer McGill said.
The choir recorded their rendition of the chorus of Foreigner’s classic ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is” and uploaded it to YouTube late last month.
You have free articles remaining.
The video, along with the Hanford High School ASL department’s own version of the song which was also uploaded to YouTube, earned the two HHS groups a spot in the competition’s finals against Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia.
In addition to the opportunity to perform a song with Foreigner at their concert on Jan. 27 at the Visalia Convention Center, the winning school will also receive $500. If HHS wins, those earnings will be split between the choir and the ASL department and will go toward helping to fund upcoming projects.
To vote, visit www.997classicrock.com. Voting is open until midnight on Jan. 11. Winners will be announced Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.