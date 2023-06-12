Budget revisions are among multiple topics set to be addressed during public hearings Tuesday night by the Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees.

The Kings County Office of Education requires the board to submit an initial budget — once approved the Office of Education will roll out the working budget.

The last two public hearings of the meeting will focus on presenting the 2023-24 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the district and Hanford Online Charter.

