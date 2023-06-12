The Kings County Office of Education requires the board to submit an initial budget — once approved the Office of Education will roll out the working budget.
The last two public hearings of the meeting will focus on presenting the 2023-24 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the district and Hanford Online Charter.
The (LCAP) is presented to the public to describe how the schools intend to meet their annual goals for all pupils, with specific activities to address state and local priorities.
Finalized versions of the (LCAP) action plans will be brought to the next board meeting for approval.
The superintendent will also present an agreement between the district and UC Merced, allowing the university to place teacher candidates in Hanford schools to satisfy their credential program requirements.
The Teacher Preparation Program will come at no extra cost to the district.
An informational presentation on the Hanford West High School and Sierra Pacific High School athletic field lighting project is also set to be presented to the board.
The district will be accepting bids for the lighting project on June 22, at 2 p.m., and the project will be funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds.
Also Tuesday, the Neighbor Bowl remodel project will receive a change order to move the electrical conduit and wires for the stadium lights on the visitor side due to an unforeseen condition discovered while re-grading the berm.
The general contractor, Ardent, is working on costs that are not expected to exceed $61,721.20. The work would be paid for from building reserve funds.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.