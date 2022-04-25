A minor decoy shoulder tap operation at Bubbas Food & Liquor in Hanford on April 21 resulted in a citation being issued to the owner and former ABC licensee Jaspinder Dhillon (Singh), after Dhillon sold two cans of beer to an undercover police officer, according to the Hanford Police Department.
Officers seized nearly 300 cases of various beer, wine, and liquor from the business due to the sale, which created an unfair business environment for those businesses that operate legally, officials said.
Dhillon was issued the citation for selling alcohol without a valid ABC license. The City of Hanford is considering taking action against Bubba's Food & Liquor City business license as a result of the illegal activity taking place.
The Police Department conducted the operation in conjunction with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the ABC's Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program. The project is intended to reduce underage drinking.