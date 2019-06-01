HANFORD — The lights of the midway lit up the Kings Fair Thursday evening, kicking off the 73rd annual Kings Fair.
The chorus of No Doubt’s “Hella Good” could be heard over the Fair speakers on the midway as those riding amusement park rides could be heard screaming with joy and just a bit of fear. Thousands lined up to ride the bumper cars, the Ferris wheel, the roller coaster and enter the funhouses as the sun set over Kings County.
Those entering the Fair were greeted by rock band Cut Shot on the Gazebo Stage, playing rock hits like “Born to Be Wild,” a reminder to fairgoers to have as much fun as possible throughout the weekend. Later on the Gazebo Stage, fairgoers were treated to a performance by Island Style Dance Productions, featuring a traditional Hawaiian fire dance.
Further down the midway were more exotic and unique ways to have fun and spend a dollar including a haunted house and the massively popular All-Alaskan Racing Pigs. Fairgoers lined up as early as 30 minutes before each of the three nightly races to ensure a good seat to see the athletic piglets.
A bit slower, but equally uncommon were the camel rides. Top Notch Camel Rides provides children the chance to feel like Lawrence of Arabia by taking a few laps on top of giant desert creatures.
“We get lots of reactions. I’ve seen 4-year-old girls be excited to ride and 10-year-old boys be a little scared. But after they’ve completed the first lap, every kid has a perma-grin on their face,” said Top Notch Camel Rides employee Kyle McGranahan. “It becomes a life-long memory.”
The attraction has three full-grown camels, each around 13 years old, named Lego, Eastwood and Diamond. The latter is the lone female of the trio.
“She controls the herd,” McGranahan said, laughing. “She’s a diva.”
A bit of a wilder ride also attracted fairgoers Thursday Night in the form of Berserk, a mechanical bull built by Burt “The Bull Guy” Woodskow.
The bull rides can be tailored for adults looking for a thrill ride or for children who just want to take a unique spin and give their parents an opportunity for a photo or video for their social media.
“The majority of people want to see their kids ride,” Woodskow said. “It’s cute. I have cowboy hats they can wear and whip around.”
Most adults only last a few seconds on Bersek, who is full skinned to appear somewhat lifelike unlike most mechanical bulls.
The Kings Fair continues through Sunday night. Hours for the midway are 5 p.m. to midnight each night, though gates open at 7 a.m. for the livestock shows. For more information, visit https://thekingsfair.com.
