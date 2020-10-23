You have permission to edit this article.
Brigadier General to speak at Veteran's Day ceremony
HANFORD — On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, The American Legion Post 3 will hold its annual ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Tank in the Hanford Cemetery at the corner of 10th Ave. and Hwy. 198.

This year's theme is "The Future of the Armed Forces."

The guest speaker will be Brigadier General David G. Smith.

General Smith entered the Air Force in 1982 and flew B-52's. He was recognized by President Reagan for earning the coveted Fairchild Trophy. He was chosen to represent SAC and earned the David C. Shilling Award for most outstanding contribution to flight. Attached to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, he served combat duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

General Smith is the Commander of the Air Component of the California State Guard Military Department. He is responsible for the readiness, effectiveness and integration with the Army and Air National Guard. Additionally, he is the Installation Support Director for Edwards Air Force Base.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

