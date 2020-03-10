Bridge2college benefits from Tachi Palace Casino Resort community breakfast

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Casino Resort recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $4,258 to Bridge2College, an organization committed to preparing under-served, high-achieving students for college.

More than 420 people attended the breakfast, raising $2,129 at the door. Tachi Palace Casino Resort and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount for a total donation of $4,258. Johnny Baltierra, Bridge2College President, was on hand to accept the check.

“Bridge2College wishes to thank Tachi Palace for their sponsorship of college access program,” said Baltierra.

The next community breakfast will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 and will benefit Kolaiah Productions. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast.

Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.