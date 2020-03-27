BREAKING: Kings County Health Officials Confirm First Resident Case of COVID-19 and One Non-Resident Case

HANFORD - The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed the first case of a resident being diagnosed with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Kings County. The KCDPH has also confirmed that there is one non-resident case currently being treated in isolation.

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding either of the two cases can be shared with the public.

KCDPH is still conducting the investigation and, once determined, will release whether these cases are determined to be travel, close one-on-one contact, or community acquired transmissions. The Kings County resident has been quarantined and close contacts have been identified.

Kings County residents are encouraged to continue following the recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, the Centers of Disease Control, and the KCDPH to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kings County and protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses: