The Hanford Police Department needs the public's help locating a 4-month-old baby that was kidnapped by a homeless man on Monday.
Police say Ameliano Marshea Jesus Sanchez was kidnapped from a home on Courtney Street by Westley Williams.
According to officers, William is driving a 2014 white Toyota Yaris license plate 7TBN988.
Williams is homeless but police say he frequents Hanford and Corcoran.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Detective Raymon Dias at 559-585-2535.
