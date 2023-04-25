The State FFA Leadership Development Event Public Speaking Championship was held at the Fresno Convention Center was held last week.
Enter John Bray and Daren Deftereos, two Hanford FFA students who qualified for the championships, and ended up on top of the competition.
California FFA offers seven Leadership Development Event Public Speaking competition opportunities to its 100,000 members each year. Students compete at the chapter level to qualify and represent their chapter at the sectional level.
“The competition is designed for students to develop a set of skills and knowledge to convey a message about the agricultural industry, topics in agriculture, current issues, and leadership incorporation within the FFA organization,” said Jason Ferreira, agriculture science instructor at Hanford High School.
Bray, a senior at Hanford High, competed in the job interview portion of the competition.
“Those students get a job description that matches one of seven sectors within the agriculture industry and they develop a resume and cover letter that applies for that specific position. They submit that information to their competition and they interview face-to-face with an interview panel,” said Ferreira.
Bray won his portion of the competition, being named the FFA state champion — he will now advance to the National FFA Championships representing California FFA in the National Interview Competition in Indianapolis in October.
Deftereos, who is a sophomore at Hanford High School, competed in the Impromptu portion of the competition.
“The Impromptu Competition is for sophomores only, students get an opportunity to select some agricultural or leadership-based topics. When they get to their competition they have 30 seconds to select which one from a group of different topics, and they get 1 minute to prepare a speech and 2 minutes to deliver it,” said Ferreira.
According to Ferreira, the Impromptu Public Speaking Competition is only a State FFA level competition, so Deftereos won’t advance to the national level.
The road to the competition wasn't easy said Ferreira, both students had to put in hundreds of extra hours to prepare for the moment.
“I had these students preparing for this competition by meeting with industry professionals and consulates within the local ag industry and across the state of California. They would meet with those individuals and discuss global topics, and issues that are going on, gaining knowledge and skill development in presenting effective public speaking communication,” said Ferreira.
The recent wins at the State FFA Leadership development event in Public Speaking Championships by the Hanford High School FFA program mark the continuation of a standout year for the program. Last month Ferreira was named California’s 2022-23 Ag Educator of the Year by the California FFA Foundation.