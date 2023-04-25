Hanford FFA

Daren Deftereos, left, Jason Ferreira, and John Bray.

The State FFA Leadership Development Event Public Speaking Championship was held at the Fresno Convention Center was held last week.

Enter John Bray and Daren Deftereos, two Hanford FFA students who qualified for the championships, and ended up on top of the competition.

California FFA offers seven Leadership Development Event Public Speaking competition opportunities to its 100,000 members each year. Students compete at the chapter level to qualify and represent their chapter at the sectional level.

