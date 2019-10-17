HANFORD — On any given weekday evening, dozens of kids and teenagers can be found at the Hanford Police Activities League (PAL) gym, training hard enough to make you sweat just from watching them.
Sunday, the Hanford PAL Boxing program will put on its third and final event of the year, and organizers are hoping to make it the biggest and most exciting one yet.
The “Brawl in Hanford” event will feature 28 bouts from boxers as young as 8 years old all the way up to their 20s. The boxers come from PAL programs and other boxing clubs across the state.
“It would be absolutely huge to fill the Civic Auditorium with an audience and let these kids experience a big time fight,” said Cpl. Richard Pontecorvo, who oversees the program for the police department.
The PAL Boxing program, which started about four years ago and currently has over 70 boxers from 8-18 years old, offers more than just boxing.
Ruben Valdovinos, who helps run the program and coaches the age 13 and older kids, said most of the kids in the program are less fortunate than others. He said some of the kids go to the gym an hour before practice and sometimes stay there an hour after practice because they’d just rather be there than go home.
“It’s a safe place for them to be,” he said.
Valdovinos said they allow the boxers to use the computer at the gym to do homework and he’s even offered tutoring to the students.
“If they need it, we’ll find help for them,” Valdovinos said.
He said he’s seen kids in gangs or on the borderline of being in gangs join the program and change their lives around.
“We’ve got a lot of success stories here,” he said, adding they usually come back and thank him and the program.
In fact, several boxers from the program have been ranked No. 1 in the nation, while others have made the Olympics or even gone pro.
Pontecorvo just took over the program in June, but already he’s seen the difference it makes. He said he’d rather see the kids focusing in the gym than out on the streets needlessly getting into trouble.
“When you’re bored, you get into trouble,” Pontecorvo said. “When you’re busy, you’re on the right track.”
Outside of the ring, Pontecorvo said the kids have to keep their grades up and be respectful at school.
The program is so popular, there’s basically a waiting list to get in.
The city receives grants to pay for the equipment, which is all free to the boxers, while community donations are used to run the rest of the program.
Along with training, the program sends the kids to spar at other PAL organizations or boxing clubs, or to box in bigger tournaments around the state. Valdovinos said they try to spar a couple times a week and compete in tournaments every other week.
They also get to watch older boxers who they look up to fight in tournaments.
“That’s what PAL is about: mentoring, keeping [kids] off the street, and keeping them focused with goals,” Pontecorvo said. “In this program they learn respect for the sport and they learn respect for the people. They’re driven, they’re motivated, and they’re hardworking and dedicated.”
Pontecorvo experienced his first PAL boxing event in August and said he was in awe watching the sportsmanship from the kids.
“The respect they have for each other is absolutely amazing,” he said.
Valdovinos agreed, saying the ring is a humbling place and it shows when the kids can shake hands and be friends afterward.
The events are the program’s biggest fundraisers and all proceeds go back into the program. Pontecorvo would love to see the community come out and support the kids while watching some genuinely good boxing.
“I think these kids would be so fired up to see a good crowd cheering,” Pontecorvo said.
He also said the PAL program is always looking to expand and get the community more involved.
“I truly believe in this program,” Pontecorvo said. “We want to make it bigger and bigger and make it a total success.”
