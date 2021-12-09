Bravo Farms in Kettleman City has run into some trouble after the Kings County Sheriff's Office reportedly caught an employee selling alcohol to a decoy minor.
According to a KCSO press release, deputies and agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) teamed up to conduct a minor decoy operation in Kings County.
The minor decoy program uses supervised individuals under the age of 20 who attempt to purchase alcohol at licensed premises. Any sale of alcohol to a minor decoy may result in criminal charges and administrative sanctions for the employee and licensee.
"The minor decoy program has proven to be an effective tool in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensees, reducing substance abuse and enhancing community safety by limiting underage access to alcohol," KCSO spokesman Sgt. Nate Ferrier wrote.
The team of KCSO deputies and ABC agents visited 17 retail establishments within Kings County and 16 of the establishments were found to have used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location. However, a violation occurred at Bravo Farms, and the employee was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.