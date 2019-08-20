{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Aug. 16

Leslie Kay Weare, 58, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Walter Joel Dubon Mijangos, 28, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Joseph Carrasco, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Hector Corona Toscano, 40, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way

Frank Earl Crouch, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Theodore James Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Walter Joel Dubon Mijangos, 28, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol,

Dagoberto Molano Navarro, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Fail to Appear after Written Promise

Masiel Louis Akins, 46, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Deface w/Paint/etc, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Kidnapping, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Robert Banuelos, 48, Suspicion of Contempt; Viol of Court Order, Stalking: Temp Restraining Order/Etc, Stalking

Saturday, Aug. 17

Murray Eugene Mitchell, 63, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Alejandro Rodriguez, 44, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Bench Warrant Misd., Give False Info to Peace Ofcr

Stephanie El Mallah, 28, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance

Alisha Tarron Eldridge, 22, Suspicion of Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Kevin Wayne Knight, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Richard Craig Acord, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance,

Juan Antonio Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Alberto Robert Romero, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation

Sunday, Aug. 18

Victoria Ann Rodriguez, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Salvador Jesus Macias, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant

Benton Arkansas, 60, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

Madori Mickey McWilliams, 26, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Morris Lee Love, 30, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Pay/Recv $ for Child Placement, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

