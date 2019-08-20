Friday, Aug. 16
Leslie Kay Weare, 58, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Walter Joel Dubon Mijangos, 28, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Joseph Carrasco, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance
Hector Corona Toscano, 40, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way
Frank Earl Crouch, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Theodore James Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Walter Joel Dubon Mijangos, 28, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol,
Dagoberto Molano Navarro, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Fail to Appear after Written Promise
Masiel Louis Akins, 46, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Vandalism, Deface w/Paint/etc, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Kidnapping, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Robert Banuelos, 48, Suspicion of Contempt; Viol of Court Order, Stalking: Temp Restraining Order/Etc, Stalking
Saturday, Aug. 17
Murray Eugene Mitchell, 63, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Alejandro Rodriguez, 44, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Bench Warrant Misd., Give False Info to Peace Ofcr
Stephanie El Mallah, 28, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance
Alisha Tarron Eldridge, 22, Suspicion of Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail
Kevin Wayne Knight, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Richard Craig Acord, 49, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance,
Juan Antonio Garcia, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Alberto Robert Romero, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Parole Violation
Sunday, Aug. 18
Victoria Ann Rodriguez, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Salvador Jesus Macias, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant
Benton Arkansas, 60, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,
Madori Mickey McWilliams, 26, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Morris Lee Love, 30, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Pay/Recv $ for Child Placement, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
