Thursday, Jan. 8
Rene R Falcon, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Monique J Brasel, 23, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Friday, Jan. 9
Raymond Marquez, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant
Toshia Renee lee, 50, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Theft of Utility Services
Ernesto Luna, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, Forgery of a Check,
John Kyle Obrien, 33, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
