Thursday, Jan. 8

Rene R Falcon, 38, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Monique J Brasel, 23, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Friday, Jan. 9

Raymond Marquez, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant

Toshia Renee lee, 50, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Theft of Utility Services

Ernesto Luna, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, False Imprisonment, Forgery of a Check, 

John Kyle Obrien, 33, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

