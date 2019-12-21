Wednesday, Dec. 18
Andrew Manuel Caldera, 25, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Ray Kenley Bowen, 25, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Parole Violation
Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Warren Ray Bean, 23, Suspicion of Robbery
Gabriel Herrera, 37, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs
Jerome Lee Cross, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Brandon Michael Nikonowicz, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Martin Ernesto Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Eugene Christopher Gallagher, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Markus Ray Flenoid, 32, Suspicion of Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force, False Imprisonment
Christopher Michael Butler, 28, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation
Mario Luis Vega, 50, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer,
Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Patrick Ace Warren, 24, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Enh Mfg Meth or PCP w/child, Manufacture/etc Cont Substance
Thursday, Dec. 19
Jaelynn Lopez, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Richard Tyler Rodriguez, 28, Suspicion of Burglary, Grand Theft, Ill Use of Teargas/Teargas Weapon
Larry Keyon Carter, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Ulysses Cruz Lopez, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation
