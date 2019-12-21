{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Andrew Manuel Caldera, 25, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Ray Kenley Bowen, 25, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Parole Violation

Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Warren Ray Bean, 23, Suspicion of Robbery

Gabriel Herrera, 37, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs

Jerome Lee Cross, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Brandon Michael Nikonowicz, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Martin Ernesto Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Eugene Christopher Gallagher, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Markus Ray Flenoid, 32, Suspicion of Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force, False Imprisonment

Christopher Michael Butler, 28, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation

Mario Luis Vega, 50, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer,

Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Patrick Ace Warren, 24, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Enh Mfg Meth or PCP w/child, Manufacture/etc Cont Substance

Thursday, Dec. 19

Jaelynn Lopez, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Richard Tyler Rodriguez, 28, Suspicion of Burglary, Grand Theft, Ill Use of Teargas/Teargas Weapon

Larry Keyon Carter, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ulysses Cruz Lopez, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation

