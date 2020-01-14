Friday, Jan. 10
Brandan Trey Bell, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Serena Star Sealy, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Arturo Josue Padilla, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Poss of Controlled Substance
Demi Cherie Coleman, 30, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se
Anthony Jerome Hairston, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Indecent Exposure
Shalon Monique Moon, 33, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Richard Anthony Saunders, 50, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail,
Armando De La Cruz, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Alejandro Martinez Rojo, 51, Suspicion of DUI w/Prior Specific Convictions Felony, DUI – Felony,
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Antonio Lara, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Battery by Prisoner
Chessa Lyrie Chapman, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Adam Lee Lovejoy, 36, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Sunday, Jan. 12
Erica Trejo, 37, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties
TY’Jion Qorell Green, 20, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI Flee P/O Disregard for Safety
Ezequiel Casarez Leon, 55, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Nunchaku, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Luis Angel Puga, 28, Suspicion of Burglary,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.