{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 10

Brandan Trey Bell, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Serena Star Sealy, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Arturo Josue Padilla, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Poss of Controlled Substance

Demi Cherie Coleman, 30, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se

Anthony Jerome Hairston, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Indecent Exposure

Shalon Monique Moon, 33, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Richard Anthony Saunders, 50, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail,

Armando De La Cruz, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Alejandro Martinez Rojo, 51, Suspicion of DUI w/Prior Specific Convictions Felony, DUI – Felony,

Saturday, Jan. 11

Antonio Lara, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept, Battery by Prisoner

Chessa Lyrie Chapman, 18, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Adam Lee Lovejoy, 36, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Sunday, Jan. 12

Erica Trejo, 37, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties

TY’Jion Qorell Green, 20, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI Flee P/O Disregard for Safety

Ezequiel Casarez Leon, 55, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Nunchaku, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Luis Angel Puga, 28, Suspicion of Burglary,

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments