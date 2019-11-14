{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Nov. 11

Domonic Dionne Flores, 42, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Desirea Vega, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Nicholas Lee Carrillo, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Forgery, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another,

Ashley Leann Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Poss of Controlled Substance

Gerardo Gonzalez Cervantes, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Possess Concentrated Cannabis, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jocelyn Marie Garcia, 18, Suspicion of Forgery

Donald Null, 58, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery on Person

Lamar Anthony Logan, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Marcelino Santiago Sandoval, 37, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Parole Violation, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Steven Torrel Embry, 26, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Marlon Ernesto Rivas Chavez, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/Minor, Spousal Abuse

Rose Mary Alvarez, 65, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jessica Lynn Harrington, 41, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Anthony James Pierrotti, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Controlled Substance

Joseph Anthony Ward, 18, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Spousal Abuse, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Vandalism

Jeremy Michael Koelewyn, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Raul John Grijalva, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jennifer Ann Crow, 31, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,

Burglary,

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments