Monday, Nov. 11
Domonic Dionne Flores, 42, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Desirea Vega, 25, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Nicholas Lee Carrillo, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Forgery, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another,
Ashley Leann Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Poss of Controlled Substance
Gerardo Gonzalez Cervantes, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Possess Concentrated Cannabis, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jocelyn Marie Garcia, 18, Suspicion of Forgery
Donald Null, 58, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery on Person
Lamar Anthony Logan, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Marcelino Santiago Sandoval, 37, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Parole Violation, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Steven Torrel Embry, 26, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Marlon Ernesto Rivas Chavez, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/Minor, Spousal Abuse
Rose Mary Alvarez, 65, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jessica Lynn Harrington, 41, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Anthony James Pierrotti, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Controlled Substance
Joseph Anthony Ward, 18, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Spousal Abuse, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Vandalism
Jeremy Michael Koelewyn, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Raul John Grijalva, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jennifer Ann Crow, 31, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,
Burglary,
