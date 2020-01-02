{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 30

Anthony Gabriel Delgadillo, 21, Suspicion of Robbery

James Craig, 26, Suspicion of Possess Drugs Where Prisoners are Kept Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail

Daniel Alonso Leyva, 19, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Assault on Custodial Officer, Under Influence Cont Substance

Luis Chavez, 25, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Rachel Irene Long, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Michael Joseph Sotelo, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation¸ Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

David Resendiz Salazar, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Kenneth Andrew Byrd, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation

