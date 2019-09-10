{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 6

Kenny Lee Edmonson, 48, Suspicion of Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult. Bench Warrant Misd., Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, A Prior Serious Felony Conviction

Alfred Paramo Solorio, 66, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, Interfering with Police Ofcr,

Juan Quinonez, 60, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Angelica Sandra Diaz, 31, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription

Lydia Villarreal Lopez, 43, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Luis Avila Gallardo, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Eric Charles Jones, 35, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jerardo Aguiniga Cervantes, 33, Suspicion of Vandalism Over $400, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Tony Abeyta, 31, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Parole Violation

Saturday, Sept. 7

Norma Alicia Navarro, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Ashley Nichole Fagundes, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance,

Luis Alberto Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Annie Vicky Souphilavong, 27, Suspicion of Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail

Patrick Michael Lusk, 51, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Parole Violation,  Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Victoria Ofelia Diaz, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Possess Controlled Substance, Narcotic, Posses/Cntrl Hypod Needl/Syrng

Adrian Manuel Martinez, 36, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Adrian Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Aaron Mitchell Leon, 28, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab,

Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Sunday, Sept. 8

Andrew john Denham, 26, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Luis Javier Mendoza, 41, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Poss of Controlled Substance

Maxine Iris Macias, 35, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Under Influence Cont Substance

Breanna Michelle Lucey, 30, Suspicion of Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/Misd, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Assault on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc

David Dejesus Martinez, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Frank William Rodriguez, 38, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Burben Thornel Dick, 39, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Robert Olague Martinez, 30, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Driv on rev/sus lic, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

