{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Aug. 24

Yaphet Kadeem Hightower, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Esteban Palacios, 30, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Jamikka Kavacia Daenique Perry, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug

Kyle Anthony Adams, 25, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Jimmy Bella Solario, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent

Kyle Anthony Adams, 25, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Sunday, Aug. 25

Valentin Cervantes, 19, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Vandalism, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy

Edwin Santiago Ramirez Madrid, 22, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Alejandro Puga, 21, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Vandalism, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

David Michael Divins, 20, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Vandalism

Francisco Javier Suarez Lopez, 20, Suspicion of Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap, Vandalism, Participate in Street Gang, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Conspiracy; Commt Crime

Joseph Luz Lopez, 41, Suspicion of Burglary, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Vandalism

Jorge Suarez Ibarra, 28, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Vandalism

Elias Mireles, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Vandalism, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy

Juliana Maria Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance

Ismael Angel Santiago, 20, Suspicion of Arson:Inhabited Structure/Property, Under Influence Cont Substance, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Denise Nicole Galvan, 39, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/DeathBring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/JailPossess Concentrated Cannabis, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Warren Ray Bean,  23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less) Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy

James Earl Leonard, 48, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse

Karina Padilla Partida, 35, Suspicion of Disobey Court Order w/Violence, Threat and prior w/in 7 years

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments