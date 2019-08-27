Saturday, Aug. 24
Yaphet Kadeem Hightower, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Esteban Palacios, 30, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Jamikka Kavacia Daenique Perry, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug
Kyle Anthony Adams, 25, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Jimmy Bella Solario, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent
Sunday, Aug. 25
Valentin Cervantes, 19, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Vandalism, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy
Edwin Santiago Ramirez Madrid, 22, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Alejandro Puga, 21, Suspicion of Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Vandalism, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
David Michael Divins, 20, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Vandalism
Francisco Javier Suarez Lopez, 20, Suspicion of Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap, Vandalism, Participate in Street Gang, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Conspiracy; Commt Crime
Joseph Luz Lopez, 41, Suspicion of Burglary, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Vandalism
Jorge Suarez Ibarra, 28, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy, Vandalism
Elias Mireles, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Criminal Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Vandalism, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy
Juliana Maria Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance
Ismael Angel Santiago, 20, Suspicion of Arson:Inhabited Structure/Property, Under Influence Cont Substance, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Denise Nicole Galvan, 39, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/DeathBring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Concentrated Cannabis, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail
Warren Ray Bean, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less) Manufacture/Sale/Poss Leaded Cane/Billy
James Earl Leonard, 48, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Spousal Abuse
Karina Padilla Partida, 35, Suspicion of Disobey Court Order w/Violence, Threat and prior w/in 7 years
