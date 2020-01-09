{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Jan. 6

Antonio Silva Solorio, 46, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Amanda Korey St. Denis, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order

Juan Carlos Contreras, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting

Jonathan Osburn, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y

Robert Scott Matthews, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary, NSF Checks; Over $950

Randy Garcia, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Angel Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation

James Odell Smith, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Karry Leann Brewer, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+ Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Wet Reckless

John Leonard Fort, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev,

Spencer D Moss, 54, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner, Battery by Prisoner

Steven Paul Medrano, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Vincent Rudy Hernandez, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Teddy Daniel Mata, 41, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, 1st Degree Criminal Firearm Storage, Custody/Care Assault Child(-8)GBI/Death, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Attempted Murder

Craig Don Hensley, 31, Suspicion of Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments