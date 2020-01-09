Monday, Jan. 6
Antonio Silva Solorio, 46, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Amanda Korey St. Denis, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order
Juan Carlos Contreras, 20, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting
Jonathan Osburn, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/minor:+3y
Robert Scott Matthews, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary, NSF Checks; Over $950
Randy Garcia, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Angel Ramirez, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation
James Odell Smith, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Karry Leann Brewer, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism, Damage $400+ Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Wet Reckless
John Leonard Fort, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Restricted Driving Priv/No Interlock Dev,
Spencer D Moss, 54, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner, Battery by Prisoner
Steven Paul Medrano, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Vincent Rudy Hernandez, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Teddy Daniel Mata, 41, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, 1st Degree Criminal Firearm Storage, Custody/Care Assault Child(-8)GBI/Death, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Attempted Murder
Craig Don Hensley, 31, Suspicion of Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.