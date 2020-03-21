Bookings
Wednesday, March 18

Terry Wayne Stewart, 48, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Martin Ernesto Ayala, 31, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation

Koepa Darin Jeff, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Johnny Angel Ramirez, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Miguel Angel Ramos Solorio, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety

Thursday, March 19

Francisco Aguirre Ortiz, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

California Tapia, 28, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance

Kenya Sorreis Proctor, 52, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Jose Osegueda Aguilar, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation

James Oliver Nail, 22, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Battery

Jess Junior Aranda, 21, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Eddie Marquis Malvo, 36, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Amanda Korey St. Denis, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

