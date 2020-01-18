{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Lawrence Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance

Ashley Leann Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Nicki Lee Holto, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Poss of Controlled Substance Bench Warrant Misd.,

Juan Gabriel Ybarra, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Walter Giovanni Rosales, 25, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Out of County Bench Warrant

Gilbert Porras Velasquez, 32, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Post Release Community Supervision Vio

Andrew Michael Mejia, 22, Suspicion of Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun, Possess/Etc Machinegun,

Martin Jesus Ledesma, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Victor Paul Franco, 31, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm

Thursday, Jan. 16

Mathew Steven Rego, 22, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Bench Warrant Felony, Unlicensed Driver

Joseph Anthony Ward, 18, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Spousal Abuse

Samuel Allen Smith, 62, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Vandalism

Raymond Whitney Major, 56, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Victoriano Gaytan Gutierrez, 56, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

John Jeffrey Martin, 55, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Robbery; Second Degree

Marisa Jewellyn Acosta, 37, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Martha Edith Ramirez, 35, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Raul Maldonado Ceja, 25, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Out of County Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant Misd.

