Friday, Jan. 17

Dasheba Darine Titus, 42, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance

Victoria Ofelia Diaz, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Orlando Lee Albanez, 36, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Joseph Richmond Morales, 43, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult, False Imprisonment, Parole Violation

Jason Lee Jones, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Sara Lynn Dugan, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Christopher Rene Gonzales, 30, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Battery, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Under Influence Cont Substance

Desiree Kristine Oliver, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, 

Saturday, Jan. 18

Andres Rodriguez, 25, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child

Trevor Jonathan Mitchell, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Sunday, Jan. 19

Jorge Espinosa Munguia, 34, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Salvador Calderon, 55, Suspicion of Burglary

Sonia Mena, 36, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant

Sean Michael Ryan, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/etc Cont Substance

