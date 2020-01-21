Friday, Jan. 17
Dasheba Darine Titus, 42, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance
Victoria Ofelia Diaz, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Orlando Lee Albanez, 36, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Joseph Richmond Morales, 43, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult, False Imprisonment, Parole Violation
Jason Lee Jones, 30, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Sara Lynn Dugan, 37, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Christopher Rene Gonzales, 30, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Battery, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Under Influence Cont Substance
Desiree Kristine Oliver, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer,
Saturday, Jan. 18
Andres Rodriguez, 25, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child
Trevor Jonathan Mitchell, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Sunday, Jan. 19
Jorge Espinosa Munguia, 34, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Salvador Calderon, 55, Suspicion of Burglary
Sonia Mena, 36, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant
Sean Michael Ryan, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/etc Cont Substance
