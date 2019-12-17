{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 13

Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Edward William Adams, 28, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

James Dino Ellis, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se,

Bench Warrant Misd.

Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Conspire to Commit Crime of Forgery, Forgery of a Check, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Colin James Doherty, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Wilbert Rene Ceja, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Saturday, Dec. 14

Billy Earl Darnell, 54, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Bench Warrant Felony, Falsely Impersonate Another, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Justin Adam Moore, 29, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Out of County Bench Warrant

Jason Maxwell Wiley, 39, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Sunday, Dec. 15

Shardae Chere Jeff, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Jesse Venegas, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Driv on rev/sus lic

Jose Medina, 22, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Christopher Feliberto Diaz, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Poss of Controlled Substance

