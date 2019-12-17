Friday, Dec. 13
Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Edward William Adams, 28, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
James Dino Ellis, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Felony - .08 per se,
Bench Warrant Misd.
Leah Marie McLeod, 32, Suspicion of Conspire to Commit Crime of Forgery, Forgery of a Check, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Colin James Doherty, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Wilbert Rene Ceja, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Saturday, Dec. 14
Billy Earl Darnell, 54, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Bench Warrant Felony, Falsely Impersonate Another, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Justin Adam Moore, 29, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Out of County Bench Warrant
Jason Maxwell Wiley, 39, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Sunday, Dec. 15
Shardae Chere Jeff, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Jesse Venegas, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Driv on rev/sus lic
Jose Medina, 22, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Christopher Feliberto Diaz, 29, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Poss of Controlled Substance
