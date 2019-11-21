{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Nov. 18

John Anthony Campos, 22, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

April Deann Ruiz, 48, Suspicion of Vandalism, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Joshua Marc Nichols, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Methaqualone/etc, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Julio Cesar Hernandez-Martinez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

David Gonzales, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Robert Theodore Medellin, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Ernest Cruz Echeveste,, 37, Suspicion of Use Others ID-Intent Defraud:Prior Conv, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Bruno Karl Barba, 34, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc, Proh Street Gang Member Own/Poss Ammo, Out of County Bench Warrant

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Juan Miguel Grijalva, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice:Arrest w/o Warrant

Carsen Colleene Farmen, 26, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Laura Edith Escalera, 35, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Henry Lawrence Rodriguez, 57, Suspicion of Furnish/etc Minor w/Marijuana, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

George Lepe, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Juan Diego Medina Meza, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree,

Adolfo Jose Negrete, 48, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Ryan Michael Reis, 27, Suspicion of Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments