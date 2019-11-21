Monday, Nov. 18
John Anthony Campos, 22, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
April Deann Ruiz, 48, Suspicion of Vandalism, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Joshua Marc Nichols, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Methaqualone/etc, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Julio Cesar Hernandez-Martinez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
David Gonzales, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Robert Theodore Medellin, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Cause Harm/Death-Elder/Dependent Adult, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Ernest Cruz Echeveste,, 37, Suspicion of Use Others ID-Intent Defraud:Prior Conv, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Bruno Karl Barba, 34, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc, Proh Street Gang Member Own/Poss Ammo, Out of County Bench Warrant
Juan Miguel Grijalva, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice:Arrest w/o Warrant
Carsen Colleene Farmen, 26, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Laura Edith Escalera, 35, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Henry Lawrence Rodriguez, 57, Suspicion of Furnish/etc Minor w/Marijuana, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
George Lepe, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Juan Diego Medina Meza, 29, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary:Felony 2nd Degree,
Adolfo Jose Negrete, 48, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
Ryan Michael Reis, 27, Suspicion of Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks
