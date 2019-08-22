{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 19

Dayana Estrada, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Francisco Aguirre Lopez, 32, Suspicion of Accessory

Deo Alonso Mata, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Randall Jim Wallen, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Juan Manuel Villela Salazar, 34, Suspicion of Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh,  

Tony Herrick, 25, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Paul Rodney Reil, 43, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Leonardo Gutierrez Cardenas, 53, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Ryan Edward Washington, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

LeJuane Lamont Haynes, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Jeremiah Richard Phillips, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Interfering with Police Ofcr

Maria Cesilia Rea, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Samantha Michelle Newberry, 28, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Poss of Methaqualone/etc

Sheryl Lynne Cadotte, 56, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Billy Wayne Brewer, 54, Suspicion of Parole Violation

