Monday, Aug. 19
Dayana Estrada, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Francisco Aguirre Lopez, 32, Suspicion of Accessory
Deo Alonso Mata, 34, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Randall Jim Wallen, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors
Juan Manuel Villela Salazar, 34, Suspicion of Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh,
Tony Herrick, 25, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Paul Rodney Reil, 43, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Leonardo Gutierrez Cardenas, 53, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Ryan Edward Washington, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
LeJuane Lamont Haynes, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Jeremiah Richard Phillips, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Interfering with Police Ofcr
Maria Cesilia Rea, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,
Samantha Michelle Newberry, 28, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Poss of Methaqualone/etc
Sheryl Lynne Cadotte, 56, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Billy Wayne Brewer, 54, Suspicion of Parole Violation
