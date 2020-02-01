Wednesday, Jan. 29
Antoine D Barnes, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony
Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Steven Guadalupe Sauceda, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Teri Dawn Johnson , 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Robbery
Elizabeth Martinez Rocha, 33, Suspicion of Inflict GBI/Child under 5 Years Old, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Michael Howard Manley, 61, Suspicion of Burglary
You have free articles remaining.
Brandon Owen Yates, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Thursday, Jan. 30
Jacob Tyler Duarte, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Sophia Sylvia Navarro, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse
Victor Lopez, 21, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Parole Violation
Jacob Tyler Duarte, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Victor Manuel Delara, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.