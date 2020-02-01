{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Antoine D Barnes, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony

Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Steven Guadalupe Sauceda, 26, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Teri Dawn Johnson , 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Robbery

Elizabeth Martinez Rocha, 33, Suspicion of Inflict GBI/Child under 5 Years Old, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Michael Howard Manley, 61, Suspicion of Burglary

Brandon Owen Yates, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Thursday, Jan. 30

Jacob Tyler Duarte, 18, Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Sophia Sylvia Navarro, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse

Victor Lopez, 21, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Parole Violation

Victor Manuel Delara, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation

