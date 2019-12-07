Wednesday, Dec. 4
Juan Jose Cazares, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu
Jeffrey Jay Jeff, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony¸ Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Monisha Marie Davies, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Vandalism
Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Steven Larry Smith, 24, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Chase Thomas Dewey, 21, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on rev/sus lic
Tiffany Lynne Alexander, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Abandonment of Child Under 14, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Deanna Nell, 42, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Allisia Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Misd.
Vincent Phillip Zamarripa, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
You have free articles remaining.
Esperanza Arredondo Aguirre, 35, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,
Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance,
Colin James Doherty, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Thursday, Dec. 5
Diashiga Carlette Conley, 49, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Gabriela Lara, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Freddy Chavez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jose Guadalupe Salas, 19, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Mark Dennis Pasold, 53, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250
Michael William Glass, 49, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250¸ Out of County Bench Warrant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.