Wednesday, Dec. 4

Juan Jose Cazares, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu

Jeffrey Jay Jeff, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony¸ Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Monisha Marie Davies, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Vandalism

Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Steven Larry Smith, 24, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Chase Thomas Dewey, 21, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Driv on rev/sus lic

Tiffany Lynne Alexander, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Abandonment of Child Under 14, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Deanna Nell, 42, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De

Allisia Rodriguez, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Misd.

Vincent Phillip Zamarripa, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Esperanza Arredondo Aguirre, 35, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant,

Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance,

Colin James Doherty, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Thursday, Dec. 5

Diashiga Carlette Conley, 49, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Gabriela Lara, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Freddy Chavez, 32, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jose Guadalupe Salas, 19, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Mark Dennis Pasold, 53, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250

Michael William Glass, 49, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250¸ Out of County Bench Warrant

