Friday, Nov. 22
Jaylen Quentiones, 18, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Lionel Campos, 35, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Jeremiah Richard Phillips, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Adilene Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Carjacking, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Roy Daniel Caldera, 33, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Fleeing Peace Officer, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Kristen Antonia Barrera, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
David Morris Foster, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Filiberto Coria, 45, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Attempted Robbery, Intimidate Witness/Victim, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Jesse Anthony Villagran, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,
Jose Merced Esparza, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Sunday, Nov. 24
Austin James Barrie, 25, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Leah Victoria Diaz, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony
Rosario Villegas, 22, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Sierra Janine Beldin, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Angel Ruiz Moreno, 30, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Participate in Street Gang, Carrying Loaded Firearm, Prior Felony, CCW:CRIM STREET GANG:ACTIVE
