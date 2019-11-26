{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 22

Jaylen Quentiones, 18, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Lionel Campos, 35, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Jeremiah Richard Phillips, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

Adilene Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Carjacking, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Roy Daniel Caldera, 33, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Fleeing Peace Officer, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Kristen Antonia Barrera, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

David Morris Foster, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Filiberto Coria, 45, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Attempted Robbery, Intimidate Witness/Victim, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Jesse Anthony Villagran, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,

Jose Merced Esparza, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Sunday, Nov. 24

Austin James Barrie, 25, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Leah Victoria Diaz, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Bench Warrant Felony

Rosario Villegas, 22, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Sierra Janine Beldin, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Angel Ruiz Moreno, 30, Suspicion of Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Participate in Street Gang, Carrying Loaded Firearm, Prior Felony, CCW:CRIM STREET GANG:ACTIVE

