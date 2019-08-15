{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 12

Crystal Meza, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Casey martin Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Vandalism, Bench Warrant Felony, Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Sandra Alicia Guzman, 41, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd.,

Jeffery Fernandez, 43, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jose Ivan Zuniga, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flash Incarceration

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Adrian Rendon-Burciaga, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Christopher Joel Bonser, 33, Suspicion of Arson:Structure/Forrest Land

Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Stalking

Fernando Sosa, 26, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Maurice Anthony Houston, 41, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

John Manuel Lira, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Anthony Rocco D’Angelo, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Under Influence Cont Substance

Norman Doyle Fullmer, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place

Ismael James Urias, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Jimmy Darnell Lewis, 26, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

