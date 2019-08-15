Monday, Aug. 12
Crystal Meza, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Casey martin Johnson, 32, Suspicion of Vandalism, Bench Warrant Felony, Battery on P/O Performance of Duties, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Sandra Alicia Guzman, 41, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd.,
Jeffery Fernandez, 43, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Under Influence Cont Substance
Jose Ivan Zuniga, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Danielle Cean Brock, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flash Incarceration
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Adrian Rendon-Burciaga, 28, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Christopher Joel Bonser, 33, Suspicion of Arson:Structure/Forrest Land
Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Stalking
Fernando Sosa, 26, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Exhibit Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Maurice Anthony Houston, 41, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
John Manuel Lira, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Anthony Rocco D’Angelo, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Enter Non-Comm Dwell-Aggravated Trespass, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent, Under Influence Cont Substance
Norman Doyle Fullmer, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Vandalism, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place
Ismael James Urias, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Jimmy Darnell Lewis, 26, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
