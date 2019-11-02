Wednesday, Oct. 30
Bryan Lee Harris, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Vandalism
Marco Antonio Rodriguez, 39, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Sergio Espinoza, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Phillip Reyes Morris, 32, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
James Michael Armstrong, 28, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Christopher james Kelly, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Thursday, Oct. 31
Frank Orosco Cordova, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Parole Violation
Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
David Anthony Sexton, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Alejandro Alvarez Rodriguez, 48, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Travis Eugene Jordan, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Cody Jerald Picker, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
