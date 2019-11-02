{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Bryan Lee Harris, 41, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Vandalism

Marco Antonio Rodriguez, 39, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Sergio Espinoza, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Phillip Reyes Morris, 32, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

James Michael Armstrong, 28, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Christopher james Kelly, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Thursday, Oct. 31

Frank Orosco Cordova, 39, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Parole Violation

Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

David Anthony Sexton, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Alejandro Alvarez Rodriguez, 48, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Travis Eugene Jordan, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Cody Jerald Picker, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation

