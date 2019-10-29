{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Oct. 25

Christian Nunez-Chavez, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Robbery, Participate in Street Gang, Vandalism Deface Property

Nicholas Rodriguez , 21, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Joseph Ferrel, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device

Jose Dejesus Rios, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Michael Anthony Jones, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Mario Daniel McCullum, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Jonathan Rodriguez Escalante, 26, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Flash Incarceration

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jerry Wayne Henson, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Eric B Gosvener, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Alma Torres Mendez, 24, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail

Evelyn Elajas Wheeler, 58, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Jess Junior Aranda, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Nicholas Cole Goff, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Joseph Robert Olson, 38, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Felix Zamaripa, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Vandalism, Damage under $400, 

Marie Louise Winter-Gandola, 34, Suspicion of Poss/Mfg/Dispose Arson Material/Device, Arson Causing GBI, Vandalism, Damage $400+,

Derrick Allen Gipson, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant

Sunday, Oct. 27

Christopher Terronez, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jesus Rodriguez, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance

Juan Diego Medina, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Michael Wayne Solomon, 43, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

