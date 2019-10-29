Friday, Oct. 25
Christian Nunez-Chavez, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Robbery, Participate in Street Gang, Vandalism Deface Property
Nicholas Rodriguez , 21, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Joseph Ferrel, 35, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device
Jose Dejesus Rios, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Michael Anthony Jones, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Mario Daniel McCullum, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Jonathan Rodriguez Escalante, 26, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Flash Incarceration
Saturday, Oct. 26
Jerry Wayne Henson, 50, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Eric B Gosvener, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alma Torres Mendez, 24, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail
You have free articles remaining.
Evelyn Elajas Wheeler, 58, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Jess Junior Aranda, 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Nicholas Cole Goff, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Joseph Robert Olson, 38, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Felix Zamaripa, 36, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Vandalism, Damage under $400,
Marie Louise Winter-Gandola, 34, Suspicion of Poss/Mfg/Dispose Arson Material/Device, Arson Causing GBI, Vandalism, Damage $400+,
Derrick Allen Gipson, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant
Sunday, Oct. 27
Christopher Terronez, 47, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance
Jesus Rodriguez, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Poss of Controlled Substance
Juan Diego Medina, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Burglary, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Michael Wayne Solomon, 43, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.