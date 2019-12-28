{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Sergio Angel Lucas, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Eduardo Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Thursday, Dec. 26

Dexter Kelly, 19, Suspicion of Use/etc Minor to Sell/etc MJ, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Prescription Violation Induce Minor, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks, 1st Degree Criminal Firearm Storage

Adrian Huerta Caramena, 23, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

John Melquiadez Hernandez, 46, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

Robert Anthony Buzenes, 33, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child

Robert Adam Herrera, 33, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Burglary

Mark Anthony Cervera, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Subj Released on Bail Commit New Offense, Intimidate Witness/Victim

