Wednesday, Dec. 25
Sergio Angel Lucas, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Eduardo Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Thursday, Dec. 26
Dexter Kelly, 19, Suspicion of Use/etc Minor to Sell/etc MJ, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Prescription Violation Induce Minor, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Firearm, Tamper/Alter ID Marks, 1st Degree Criminal Firearm Storage
Adrian Huerta Caramena, 23, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
John Melquiadez Hernandez, 46, Bench Warrant Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Robert Anthony Buzenes, 33, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Robert Adam Herrera, 33, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Burglary
Mark Anthony Cervera, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Subj Released on Bail Commit New Offense, Intimidate Witness/Victim
